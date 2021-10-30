STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi schools to reopen with sops on November 1, here's what you need to know

‘The existing mechanism of hearing matters in the district courts in Delhi shall continue till November 20, 2021, and there shall be a complete resumption of physical courts w.e.f November 22, 2021.

Published: 30th October 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court and the district courts will resume complete physical hearings from November 22 while continuing to give an option to parties to request for video conference mode, said the high court registry Friday.   

The registry, in two separate office orders, stated that the existing system of restricted physical hearings will continue for the high court and district courts till November 18 and 20, respectively. 

‘The existing mechanism of hearing matters in the district courts in Delhi shall continue till November 20, 2021, and there shall be a complete resumption of physical courts w.e.f November 22, 2021.

The court shall, however, permit hybrid/video conference hearing where a request to such effect is made by any of the parties and/order their counsel’, said the office order for the district courts. 

In March 2020, the high court had started holding proceedings through video conference following the outbreak of COVID-19, and subsequently, few benches were allowed to hold physical courts every day on a rotation basis.

Complete physical hearings were resumed in high court from March 15, 2021, but on April 8, it was ordered that matters would be taken up solely through virtual mode on account of the second wave.

BJP slams DDA order on Chhath rules

The DDMA’s order on Chhath Puja at only designated sites drew a sharp reaction from BJP which called for a ‘review’ of the decision. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that it has ‘hurt’ the sentiments of the Purvanchalis.

“There is no doubt that CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to allow Chhath celebration because of elections. He hurt the sentiments of the devotees and would have continued but he agreed because of the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand and UP,” said Tiwari. Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the decision is ‘impractical’.

  • Students should attend school with parental consent only.

  • Lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding.

  • Blended mode of teaching-learning process (online & offline) should be continued.

  • COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) should be strictly followed in all schools.

  • District administration should cordon-off the area of the vaccination/ration distribution/testing centres running in schools to prevent intermingling of students with persons visiting these centres or shift it to any other location.

  • District Administration should relieve all teachers from Covid duties.

  • All DDEs (Districts) to constitute a Zonal Level Inspection Committee consisting of DDE (Zone), two HoS and one SO/ SPE to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) is being followed in all the schools.

  • 50%  No more than of the students capacity, heads of school (HOS) should plan a Timetable as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/labs following COVID appropriate behaviour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp