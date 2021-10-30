Delhi schools to reopen with sops on November 1, here's what you need to know

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court and the district courts will resume complete physical hearings from November 22 while continuing to give an option to parties to request for video conference mode, said the high court registry Friday.

The registry, in two separate office orders, stated that the existing system of restricted physical hearings will continue for the high court and district courts till November 18 and 20, respectively.

‘The existing mechanism of hearing matters in the district courts in Delhi shall continue till November 20, 2021, and there shall be a complete resumption of physical courts w.e.f November 22, 2021.

The court shall, however, permit hybrid/video conference hearing where a request to such effect is made by any of the parties and/order their counsel’, said the office order for the district courts.

In March 2020, the high court had started holding proceedings through video conference following the outbreak of COVID-19, and subsequently, few benches were allowed to hold physical courts every day on a rotation basis.

Complete physical hearings were resumed in high court from March 15, 2021, but on April 8, it was ordered that matters would be taken up solely through virtual mode on account of the second wave.

BJP slams DDA order on Chhath rules

The DDMA’s order on Chhath Puja at only designated sites drew a sharp reaction from BJP which called for a ‘review’ of the decision. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that it has ‘hurt’ the sentiments of the Purvanchalis.

“There is no doubt that CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to allow Chhath celebration because of elections. He hurt the sentiments of the devotees and would have continued but he agreed because of the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand and UP,” said Tiwari. Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the decision is ‘impractical’.