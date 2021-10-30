E-rickshaw service for Metro passengers in Noida

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to boost the last mile connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR) area, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday flagged off a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws called as ‘ETO’ from Noida Electronic City metro station of blue line. The flagging off was done by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh.

These E-rickshaws will ply from 6:00am to 11:00 pm daily and will provide last mile connectivity to nearby localities of Noida Electronic City Metro station. A good number of women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws, according to DMRC. “The e-rickshaws ensure a cleaner and greener last-mile connectivity solution. An increasing fleet of women drivers will ensure a safe and healthy work environment. Let’s go green!,” the DMRC tweeted.

DMRC said that the 25 ETO rickshaws will be increased to 100 by the end of next month, covering more stations in Noida such as Noida Sector-62, Sector-59, Sector-61, Noida Sector-34 among others. “These GPS enabled e-rickshaws are specially designed, having a covered cabin and full front windscreen to provide last mile connectivity within an area of 4-5km around metro stations.

The fares have been kept very nominal at a base price of `10 for the first 2 KM and `5 for subsequent kilometre,” said the official. Commuters can also book these vehicles through the ETO app and pay digitally for their rides. Currently, there are around 310 e-rickshaws in 34 metro stations spread across the network. DMRC will further introduce the last mile connectivity services in 13 more metro stations by the end of November.

Vendors enrolled to install EV charging points

More than 10 vendors have been empanelled by the three discoms in the national capital for installing charging points for electric vehicles at housing societies, malls and hospitals, said officials. On behalf of the three discoms, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited had floated a tender for empanelment of vendors for installation of slow and fast EV chargers in July this year. No reaction was available from BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL that supply electricity to the majority of the city.