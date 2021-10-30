Full seating at Delhi cinemas; owners elated

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the national capital can run with full occupancy from November 1 as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday announced further relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.

The government has also raised the number of people allowed to attend weddings and last rites from 100 to 200. The DDMA order stated that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to the standard operating protocol (SOP) and guidelines for Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises.

“In case any violation is found, strict penal, criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant, bar, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,” said the order. The order also allowed meetings and conferences in banquet halls. So far, only marriages and exhibitions were allowed at these venues. Restaurants and bars will continue to open with a 50 per cent seating capacity. All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

Cinema owners were elated at the decision. “It is an extremely positive step towards normalcy,” said Rajeev Patni, COO - INOX Leisure Ltd. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, said “we are extremely pleased” that the government has allowed multiplexes and theatres to operate at 100 per cent capacity right before the Diwali’s long weekend.

“With Maharashtra just reopening its cinemas and Delhi waiving off restrictions following some states that have already relaxed restrictions, we are optimistic of a quick revival of the film exhibition business. There is already a pent-up demand with blockbuster movies such as Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi and Marvel’s Eternals along with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches being screened at PVR,” Dutta said.