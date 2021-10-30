Patanjali chairman gets fresh summons in food safety case

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: A court has issued fresh summons to Patanjali chairman Balkrishna and six others after the company’s pasteurised cow milk failed to clear a food safety test conducted by the Department of Food Safety, Delhi Government.

According to the test report, the sample is misbranded as there is a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. As per latest order, Balkrishna will have to appear before court on October 29.

“Labelling (of the pasteurised cow milk) claims ‘Sharir ko bal dene wala, budhi ke liye hitkari, thakawat ko hatane wala’, makes bones stronger and strengthens teeth’ are medicinal or therapeutic claims, which are not permitted as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the report said.

In May 2019, officials conducted a test on pasteurised cow milk of the company and filed a complaint in court. The complainants said that such a claim amounted to violation of several provisions – Sections 26, 31, 52, and 63 – of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The matter had been adjourned until recently wing to the Covid situation.