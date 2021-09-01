STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU brings back four-year UG course from next year

It will be implemented from the next academic session, 2022-23. As per EC members, three members dissented with the decision.

AISA members protest outside DU campus on Tuesday demanding reopening of campus of the university.

AISA members protest outside DU campus on Tuesday demanding reopening of campus of the university. (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Executive Council (EC), the highest decision making council of Delhi University, on Tuesday approved the National Education Policy 2020 with a majority for the implementation of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) with Multi-Entry and Exit-System (MEES). 

It will be implemented from the next academic session, 2022-23. As per EC members, three members dissented with the decision. “We are not against it but our concern is to implement it after proper discussion and planning. What is the need to hurry when the policy is be implemented next year? It should be properly discussed at college and faculty level and in the committee of courses,” said Rajpal Singh Pawar, Member of EC. 

The FYUP with MEES was last week passed by Academic Council. Another elected member of the University Court elected to the EC, Advocate Ashok Aggarwal, said, “I found it extremely unfortunate that a major restructuring was passed without responding to important issues raised by members. How can restructuring of UG courses be delinked with PG restructuring?”

Students taking admission in DU from next year can exit after one year or second year with a certificate and Diploma and re-enroll after a gap. There will be credit transfer system and with the credit transfer system, the students will have an option to transfer in any university in India or abroad.  Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) strongly opposed the FYUP 2.0 and gave a call for a social media campaign against the recommendations of the NEP.  

“The fixing of the academic year 2022-23 as the year of implementation of NEP 2020 is baseless as first there needs to be detailed discussion and wider consultation among all stakeholders. It also increase expenditure towards undergraduate programme. Students leaving the system with lesser years of study will always be treated as dropouts by the job markets,” said DUTA President Rajib Ray. 

MEES will only increase attrition rate giving false sense of a degree, he added. “This is an extremely ill-prepared structure.” Abha Dev Habib, a DU professor said, “Multiple entry and exit system will result in increased drop out rate amongst women and SC/OBC students. Certificate and Diploma are merely paper degrees. Don’t rush into FYUP fiasco again.”

Left wing student outfits demand reopening of university campuses

New Delhi: Students of Delhi University (DU) and student organisations such as All India Student Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI) and others on Monday held a protest outside Art Faculty demanding to reopen campus and schools after the DDMA gave permission to open colleges and schools. DDMA recently allowed all schools and colleges in Delhi to reopen in staggered manner from September 1.

