Delhi govt schools gear to reopen today, private ones wait

Those not comfortable with attending physical classes will have the option to continue online classes. Colleges and coaching institutions will also functioning from today.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:19 AM

A worker sprays sanitiser to clean a classroom of a goverment schoool in Dilshad Garden on Tuesday.

A worker sprays sanitiser to clean a classroom of a goverment schoool in Dilshad Garden on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Various schools prepared to reopen today after nearly 17 months while some preferred to wait and watch following the Delhi government’s decision to allow them to start in a phased manned from September 1. In the first leg, schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12. As of now, attendance in physical classes is not necessary. Those not comfortable with attending physical classes will have the option to continue online classes. Colleges and coaching institutions will also functioning from today.

On Monday, the DDMA issued a SOP to be adopted by schools, colleges and coaching centres to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.  Most of the private schools  said that they would wait for sometime before reopening.  The approach was in line with a section of parents expressing concern given that the pandemic is very much present in the city.

“We got the circular from DOE today only and many parents are not ready to send their children to schools yet. We will first meet parents and wait for their consent,” said a spokesperson of Manav Sthali School. 
Mamta Modern Public School will be reopening in a staggered manner. “We had meeting with parents on Zoom and received consent of about 50 per cent students. So, we have made all arrangements to welcome the children with all safety. Some  parents are still sceptical and do not want to send their children,” said Pallavi Sharma, the Principal. 

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia posted a message on Twitter saying “Team Education” is prepared to reopen schools safely. “All government schools will open in a staggered manner but every school has its own policy and are preparing in its own way,” said Sant Ram, a government school teacher. In his school, classes will be held on alternate days.  

