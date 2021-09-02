STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal to blame for drainage mess in Delhi: BJP, Congress

BJP MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said citizens are paying for the negligence of AAP government. 
 

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As several arterial roads and markets across the city were waterlogged after the fresh spell of monsoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Wednesday attacked the Delhi government, accusing it of not making adequate arrangements to clean the drains on time.

BJP MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said citizens are paying for the negligence of AAP government. “During every spell of rain, the city is flooded. And every time, the government fails. Despite the issue of cleaning the drains was flagged on several occasions, the PWD didn’t initiate any concrete steps.  Severe waterlogging is happening only because of unclean and clogged drainage systems,” said Bidhuri. 

ALSO READ | Aim for ‘world-class’ drainage system still a distant dream for Delhi

Amrita Dhawan, president of the woman wing of Congress in Delhi, directly blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal. She said the city is in a complete mess and Kejriwal has gone for meditation in Jaipur. “We never saw Delhi in such a pathetic state. Sheila Dikshit (former CM of Delhi) had spruced up infrastructure and upgraded drainage network but this government couldn’t maintain them.

Travelling on a rainy day has become a nightmare. Roads are collapsing every other day. Had the government kept the drainage network cleaned, people would not have been suffering,” said Dhawan. She also demanded that the state government should come up with a policy urging employers and companies to allow “work from home” on rainy days.

