Bad air takes big toll on teenagers in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh

NEW DELHI: Air pollution in the city is not only pushing adolescent children towards asthma but also becoming the leading cause for obesity, finds a new study. Conducted by the Lung Care Foundation and the Pulmocare Research and Education (PURE) Foundation and published in Lung India, the study finds high prevalence of asthma and respiratory symptoms among those living in Delhi than those who reside in

cleaner cities.

The study was conducted at 12 random schools in Delhi, Kottayam and Mysuru on those who have been living in the respective cities for more than 10 years. As many as 4,361 boys and girls between the age group of 13–14 and 16–17 years were selected for the study.

The prevalence of asthma and airflow obstruction among children living in Delhi was 21.7% and 29.4% respectively. This was accompanied by higher rates of self-reported cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, itchy skin, and eczema. Delhi children were more overweight and obese (39.8% vs 16.4%) and this was the only risk factor strongly associated with asthma, says the study.

“It is tempting to speculate that chronic exposure to air pollution increases BMI among urban adolescents, which further causes asthma and allergies,” the study reads. “This study has shown an unacceptably high prevalence of respiratory symptoms, spirometry-defined asthma, and obesity in kids. Air pollution is the probable link with all three. It is high time the problem is settled systematically.

As far as smog towers are concerned, it is absolute wastage of money. Makes no sense to first pollute the air and then purify it,” said Dr Arvind Kumar, founder trustee Lung Care Foundation and chairman – Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta.