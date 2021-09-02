Delhi riots: Police can't lodge 5 FIRs on same incident, says HC; quashes 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting that separate FIRs for the same incident is contrary to the laws laid down by the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court on Thursday quashed four of them in connection with a case registered in the last year’s riots. The FIRs were filed by different members of a family alleging their house in Maujpur were set ablaze in the riots.

There cannot be a second FIR and fresh investigation for the same cognisable offence, the high court said.

Five separate FIRs cannot be registered for the very same incident as it is contrary to the laws laid down by the Supreme Court, it said, quashing the other four lodged against the same accused at Jaffrabad police station in March last year.

“It cannot be said that the incidents were separate or the offences are different. As stated earlier, a perusal of the charge sheets filed in the respective FIRs show that they are more or less identical and the accused are also same. However, if there is any material that has been found against the accused the same can be placed on record in the FIR,’ Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court’s order came while allowing four petitions filed by accused Atir, facing prosecution in five FIRs lodged by Delhi Police on these complaints that the blaze in the house caused a loss of articles worth `7-10 lakh. Advocate Tara Narula, representing Atir, argued that all the FIRs are in respect of the same dwelling unit and have been filed by different family members and even the same fire-brigade truck had come to extinguish the inferno.

She further contended that the consecutive FIRs could not have been filed for the same offence and it directly comes in the teeth of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court which states that more than one FIR cannot be registered for one offence. Police claimed that the properties were distinct and the damages have been suffered individually by the residents and that the subject matter of each of the FIRs is different from others.

WHAT THE COURT observed

“The law on the subject has been settled keeping in line with the principles enunciated by the Supreme Court. There can be no second FIR and no fresh investigation in respect of the same cognizable offence or same occurrence giving rise to one or more cognizable offences,” the HC said.

“It cannot be said that the incidents were separate or the offences are different. ...A perusal of the charge-sheets filed in the respective FIRs show that they are more or less identical and the accused are also same. However, if there is any material that has been found against the accused, it can be placed on record.”