STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Police can't lodge 5 FIRs on same incident, says HC; quashes 4

The high court said five separate FIRs cannot be registered for the very same incident as it is contrary to the laws laid down by the Supreme Court.

Published: 02nd September 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Noting that separate FIRs for the same incident is contrary to the laws laid down by the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court on Thursday quashed four of them in connection with a case registered in the last year’s riots. The FIRs were filed by different members of a family alleging their house in Maujpur were set ablaze in the riots.

There cannot be a second FIR and fresh investigation for the same cognisable offence, the high court said.
Five separate FIRs cannot be registered for the very same incident as it is contrary to the laws laid down by the Supreme Court, it said, quashing the other four lodged against the same accused at Jaffrabad police station in March last year.

“It cannot be said that the incidents were separate or the offences are different. As stated earlier, a perusal of the charge sheets filed in the respective FIRs show that they are more or less identical and the accused are also same. However, if there is any material that has been found against the accused the same can be placed on record in the FIR,’ Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court’s order came while allowing four petitions filed by accused Atir, facing prosecution in five FIRs lodged by Delhi Police on these complaints that the blaze in the house caused a loss of articles worth `7-10 lakh. Advocate Tara Narula, representing Atir, argued that all the FIRs are in respect of the same dwelling unit and have been filed by different family members and even the same fire-brigade truck had come to extinguish the inferno.

She further contended that the consecutive FIRs could not have been filed for the same offence and it directly comes in the teeth of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court which states that more than one FIR cannot be registered for one offence. Police claimed that the properties were distinct and the damages have been suffered individually by the residents and that the subject matter of each of the FIRs is different from others. 

WHAT THE COURT observed 

“The law on the subject has been settled keeping in line with the principles enunciated by the Supreme Court. There can be no second FIR and no fresh investigation in respect of the same cognizable offence or same occurrence giving rise to one or more cognizable offences,” the HC said.

“It cannot be said that the incidents were separate or the offences are different. ...A perusal of the charge-sheets filed in the respective FIRs show that they are more or less identical and the accused are also same. However, if there is any material that has been found against the accused, it can be placed on record.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi Riots Delhi Police
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp