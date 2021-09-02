STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Divinity decoded

The landscapes in fluid acrylic on canvas by Jewellery Designer-turned-Artist Sonam Gupta is an ode to Mother Nature.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

There are 35 works by 15 artists on display apart from some installations and sculptures.

There are 35 works by 15 artists on display apart from some installations and sculptures.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

All the artworks at Voice from InnerSoul, a five-day group art show (opened on September 1) of sculptures and paintings at Open Palm Courts, reflect their creators’ response to the inner soul. The thought behind the show is that everyone decodes and expresses messages from their inner souls in different ways. Artists do so via their canvases, and viewers to their art get those messages depending upon their own soul connection.

“Recently, while praying, I saw some symbols and messages, and later intercepted that it was God telling me to hold a show on spiritual paintings. So, I connected with the artists and briefed them about my requirements, and that’s how this show came about,” says Curator Iqbal Krishan, adding, “This exhibition is very close to my heart as it has my own emotions and experiences attached to it, which I am trying to showcase through these artists,” he adds.

There are 35 works by 15 artists on display apart from some installations and sculptures. Interestingly, the youngest participant is an eight-year-old Sarika Prasad.  “A good relationship, like what Radha and Krishna shared, is also spiritual one, as it is born out of pure love for one another,” says Neeraj Sharma, whose four works on Radha and Krishna — acrylic on textured canvas — are on display. Sharma has shown the male-female bonding through the medium of music, and has used a musical instrument as a prop in each of his works.

The landscapes in fluid acrylic on canvas by Jewellery Designer-turned-Artist Sonam Gupta is an ode to Mother Nature. She feels God connects with her through nature, adding that her works are based on satellite images of landscapes. Gupta only uses subtle colours, and avoids dark or loud colours.
Artist Shubham Malav’s abstract art reflects the effect of societal do’s and dont’s on the mind of a person. “Society puts a lot of restrictions and pressure on an individual. I see this happening all around me, and my works depict this,” he adds.

AT: Open Palm Courts, India Habitat Centre (IHC)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
art art exhibitions
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp