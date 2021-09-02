Divinity decoded

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

All the artworks at Voice from InnerSoul, a five-day group art show (opened on September 1) of sculptures and paintings at Open Palm Courts, reflect their creators’ response to the inner soul. The thought behind the show is that everyone decodes and expresses messages from their inner souls in different ways. Artists do so via their canvases, and viewers to their art get those messages depending upon their own soul connection.

“Recently, while praying, I saw some symbols and messages, and later intercepted that it was God telling me to hold a show on spiritual paintings. So, I connected with the artists and briefed them about my requirements, and that’s how this show came about,” says Curator Iqbal Krishan, adding, “This exhibition is very close to my heart as it has my own emotions and experiences attached to it, which I am trying to showcase through these artists,” he adds.

There are 35 works by 15 artists on display apart from some installations and sculptures. Interestingly, the youngest participant is an eight-year-old Sarika Prasad. “A good relationship, like what Radha and Krishna shared, is also spiritual one, as it is born out of pure love for one another,” says Neeraj Sharma, whose four works on Radha and Krishna — acrylic on textured canvas — are on display. Sharma has shown the male-female bonding through the medium of music, and has used a musical instrument as a prop in each of his works.

The landscapes in fluid acrylic on canvas by Jewellery Designer-turned-Artist Sonam Gupta is an ode to Mother Nature. She feels God connects with her through nature, adding that her works are based on satellite images of landscapes. Gupta only uses subtle colours, and avoids dark or loud colours.

Artist Shubham Malav’s abstract art reflects the effect of societal do’s and dont’s on the mind of a person. “Society puts a lot of restrictions and pressure on an individual. I see this happening all around me, and my works depict this,” he adds.

