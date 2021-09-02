Fight in Uttar Pradesh is between Tricolour and BJP flag, says AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over cases filed against its leaders and workers and reiterated that it would contest all seats in assembly polls.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and UP in-charge leader Sanjay Singh said, “We have made it clear that the AAP will fight elections on all 403 assembly seats in UP and not form alliance with any other party.”

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of AAP’s Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Noida, Singh and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also announced a slew of benefits like free electricity, water and health care for UP residents if voted to power. They said the AAP would reach out to all people in the state irrespective of caste and community. AAP’s UP chief Sabhajit Singh was also in attendance.

“The objective of the Tiranga Yatra is to ensure the “aan baan shaan” (pride, honour and glory) of the Tricolour” which the “politics of UP has dented”, Sisodia said. Singh slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for trying to prevent such campaigns of other parties. He said it’s going to be a fight between “kamal ka jhanda and Tiranga” (the flag of BJP and the Tricolour).

“Those carrying out rallies with BJP flags are given permission but FIR is registered against those doing same with the Indian flag,” the MP said, referring to a police case filed against 517 AAP workers, including Sisodia and himself, in Agra recently. The AAP will hold Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya on September 14 and hold programmes across UP to commemorate 75 years of Independence.