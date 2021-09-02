NHRC seeks report from Delhi, UP police chiefs on self-immolation of rape victim outside SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought response from the police chiefs of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over self-immolation by a victim of alleged sexual assault. Issuing the notices, the NHRC said, “It is shocking that the woman felt victimised by the system.

The NHRC has taken cognizance of a complaint that a woman, victim of alleged sexual assault and police apathy set herself on fire along with a man outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on August 16, 2021.

Subsequently both died while undergoing treatment at RML Hospital.” NHRC directed the UP and Delhi police chiefs, to submit a report in four weeks with the action initiated against the public servants. The commission also instructed the UP DGP to ensure safety of family members of the victims.