An Appetite to eat out 

Hotels and restaurants are investing in food festivals as patrons get more used to stepping out

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Previous edition of a food festival at The Westin Gurgaon.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

In the pre-pandemic era, food festivals at restaurants and 5-star hotels provided frequent guests a change, and journalists something new to write about age-old properties and much-reviewed restaurants. 

After Covid-19 has laid down its path in two distinct surges, the intent has changed. Food festivals have become everything from a guarantee of a return to normalcy to an attraction for the better days ahead, and they are not wrong. Statistically, restaurants are among the safest places to visit if you are stepping out right now because of their stringent measures. With the confidence growing as infection numbers across the National Capital Region continue to remain low, both 5-star hotels and standalone restaurants are using food pop-ups and week/month-long festivals to entice consumers. 

And people want to step out. After having held a successful Kashmiri Wazawan festival, which went on to be punctuated by the savage second wave, The Westin  Gurgaon has returned to exploring myriad cuisines of India with its Treasures of Trichy fest, which begins today. 

“A trend I have noticed, having run two Westin properties over the course of the pandemic, is that the surfeit of domestic travellers are keen to explore cuisines and cultures within India, which were previously unknown to them,” notes Rahul Puri, Multi-property GM, Westin, adding that this trend had led the hotel to deliver an influx of specific, regional cuisines into what was a broad culinary characterisation of a region.

While experts note the existence of revenge consumerism, large parts of the population are being sensible. 
“We had a seafood festival prior to the second wave, and because of its popularity, we extended it beyond its original date, even though it was mostly home delivery because of the second wave by then,” explains Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Café Delhi Heights. It’s why the chain has introduced its Handcrafted Pasta Festival, wherein everything from the raw pasta to its sauces to the ways the two are made are far and beyond their usually composite menu.

Along the same lines, the newly opened Mai Bao in Saket has teamed up with Singapore Tourism Board for a Singapore Food Festival at the restaurant over the month of September, and will be serving food straight from the streets of Singapore. 

“It is not just about sampling the dishes. There are numerous activities and experiences in store for guests and participants. Guests can partake in fun games, and participants with high scores will be awarded a complimentary dessert from Mai Bao and goodie bags and hampers from the Singapore Tourism Board,” says Avantika Sinha Bahl, Founder, referring to the growing eagerness of Delhi denizens to step out again. 

The Taj Group of hotels has a calendar packed with food fests. From the ongoing Glories of the Walled City at Varq to the upcoming Coastal Thali pop-up at Machan, among a slew of other celebrations, Taj has got you covered. “It’s true that we, along with many others in the industry, have done our best to deliver favourite meals to patrons across the board, but that was when they were still home. Now, they are returning with an appetite after being stuck at home for so long.,” explains Arun Sundararaj, Executive Chef, Taj Mahal Hotel (Mansingh). 

“With the staff fully vaccinated, and everyone putting their best foot forward, we need to remind guests why they step out, for a meal and an experience one cannot get at home,” concludes Sundararaj.

In a nutshell
After Covid-19 has laid down its path in two distinct surges, the intent has changed. Food festivals have become a guarantee of a return to normalcy and an attraction for the better days ahead, and they are not wrong. Statistically, restaurants are among the safest places to visit because of their stringent measures

It’s raining food fests
The Taj Group of hotels has the ongoing Glories of the Walled City at Varq and an upcoming Coastal Thali pop-up at Machan. The Westin Gurgaon has the Treasures of Trichy fest, which begins today 

