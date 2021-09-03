Delhi reports 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, no deaths 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 14,37,874 on Friday as 35 more people tested positive for the disease, while no fresh deaths were reported in the city for the third consecutive day, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is also the 22nd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has not seen any deaths in a day.

The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

The positivity rate in the city stood at 0.05 per cent, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official data. On Wednesday, 36 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent and one death. A total of 63,812 COVID-19 tests, including 42,437 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

So far, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi, it said. The number of active cases in the city increased to 362 from 344 the day before, it added. As many as 83 people are under home isolation in the national capital.

The number of containment zones in the city fell to 131 from 141 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the pandemic were quite real and asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Last week, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the possible third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.