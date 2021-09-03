STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Disability group flays admission rules in Nursing course

However, according to the group, the INC did not respond to the letter and hence it had again written to the Union ministry.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Admission; Reservation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Durgadatt pandey)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A group of health professionals with disabilities has raised the issue of Indian Nursing Council (INC) restricting the five per cent reservation in BSc Nursing course only to those with lower-limb disability and that too for 40-50 per cent disabled.

Addressing the concerns, Dr Satendra Singh, founder, Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, has written to the secretaries of Union Health Ministry and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and the president of the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

“Unlike the National Medical Commission’s (erstwhile MCI) competency-based curriculum in 2019, which lacked the key word ‘dignity’, INC’s revised curriculum puts the focus on disability, diversity and human rights and mentions the term ‘dignity’ at six places,” stated the letter addressed to the INC.

“However, there are a few areas of concern and we would like to highlight for your immediate attention and rectification — Barriers to eligible learners with disabilities;  barriers to candidates with colour blindness; lack of disability competencies to uphold disability rights in the curriculum; barriers to eligible learners with disabilities,” the letter added. However, according to the group, the INC did not respond to the letter and hence it had again written to the Union ministry.

“The reservation policy mentions that five per cent disability reservation to be considered for disabled candidates with a disability of locomotor to the tune of 40 to 50 per cent of the lower extremity,” read the letter. The group has placed a  demand to repeal the “discriminatory” clause, to involve nurses with disabilities and disability rights activists in framing new guidelines and to include disability competencies in the new curriculum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nursing Council Disability group BSc Nursing course reservation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp