Grant for NGOs running homes for kids, women

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated the process to provide grant-in-aid to non-governmental organizations which are running shelter homes for children and destitute women for the current year. The NGOs looking forward to financial assistance may apply to the women and child development department of the state government before September 30. All required information to submit applications including guidelines are available on the department’s website.

“Under the scheme, recurring and non-recurring grants are given for the welfare of shelter home inmates. To be eligible for grant, the institution or organisation must have a setup as per the mandate of the department and must possess a valid registration under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and Women’s and Children’s Institution (Licensing) Act 1956 (WCIL),” said a government official.

As per notified rules, the grant is released for construction of new buildings or for carrying out additions or alterations in the existing building of an institution. The receiver of the monetary assistance can use the funds to purchase general equipment and furniture, plant and machinery for industrial and vocational training, and other purposes to serve daily needs of inmates such as food, clothing, refreshments, medical and education.

Besides specified administrative expenditures to improve their effectiveness and expand their activities, the organisation can also use the grants to buy books, stationery and other educational material for the inmates including books, periodicals, and newspapers for the institution’s library.

The official said that eligible NGOs and social groups would need to submit two hard copies of applications with a covering letter in a prescribed format to the voluntary action cell of the department.

Prescribed application forms and details are also available in the notified scheme on the department’s website.

“The application of the NGO which is holding valid documents under the provisions of the relevant Acts will only be considered for the grant. Canvassing by the applicants in any form will be a disqualification,” added the official.

