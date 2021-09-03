STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North civic body selling off prime plot at cheap prices: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP led North MCD of selling prime land under its jurisdiction at throwaway prices to builders. 

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP led North MCD of selling prime land under its jurisdiction at throwaway prices to builders. “Earlier, we had brought to the public’s notice that Novelty Cinema’s land, which was worth about Rs 150 cr, was sold at a mere Rs 34 cr by the BJP-ruled MCD. Right now where the MCD’s office is situated, there is prime land behind the Delite Cinema.

This 1,100 sqm plot is known as the ‘Dangal Maidan’. This location is similar to the Novelty Cinema land in terms of real estate price and has similar dimensions as well. The BJP-ruled MCD is now preparing to sell this location at throwaway prices,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

According to the party, this proposal was taken up in the North MCD’s Standing Committee but it was put on hold because of the pressure from the AAP councillors. “Builders want to buy the land on freehold because they know that the AAP is going to come to MCD and investigate their dealings with the BJP leaders. BJP is convinced of a drubbing in the MCD elections, which has resulted in the BJP leaders going on a spree of selling off MCD assets,” Bharadwaj alleged.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi unite convenor Gopal Rai stated that the party is getting good response on ground during the first phase of party’s MCD election campaign, which will go on till the end of this month.  All AAP MLAs would be holding meetings with local people and talk about the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal -led government in Delhi.

