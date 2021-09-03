Rain drenches Delhi for third day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another spell of monsoon rain lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, worsening the waterlogging problem in some areas and plunging traffic into chaos. The capital has recorded 229.8 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 16.7 mm rainfall on the first two days of the month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 117.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, the highest on a day in September in 19 years. This is the second day on the trot that the capital recorded more than 100 mm rainfall in a day. The city had gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday which submerged several areas, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri and commercial hub of Connaught Place, in knee-deep water and disrupted rain and road traffic.

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002.The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963. The incessant rains submerged roads, residential areas, schools, hospitals, and markets in knee-deep water and affected the movement of around 25 trains on Wednesday.

Municipal corporations in Delhi reported 21 incidents of uprooting of trees.

IMD officials said the intensity is likely to reduce and another spell of rain is expected from September 7.

“The next spell may see Delhi breaking records for monthly (September) rainfall,” an official said. Asked if the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expected such heavy rainfall, an official said it is difficult to make “precise predictions” for a small area like Delhi two to three days in advance.