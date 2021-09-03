STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero Covid death for second consecutive day in Delhi

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the city reported zero death due to Covid-19, while 39 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Published: 03rd September 2021

Beneficiaries wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram on Thursday.

Beneficiaries wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the city reported zero death due to Covid-19, while 39 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. This is the 21st time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero fatality due to the viral 
disease was logged in a day, according to data shared by the city health department.

No death due to Covid was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28, August 29 and September 1 too. Thirty-eight Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, 36 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

A total of 60,483 tests, including 42,669 RT-PCR tests and 17,814 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin issued on Thursday. The number of cumulative cases in the national capital stood at 14,37,839 on Wednesday. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases increased to 344 on Thursday from 343 a day before, according to the bulletin.

