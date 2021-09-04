Charge sheet in Trilokpuri case filed within a month: Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three weeks after a case was registered in connection with rape of a minor in Trilokpuri case, the police filed charge sheet on Friday in which a 34-year-old neighbour was identified as the accused.

In its charge sheet, the police accused the neighbour of sexually assaulting the minor and registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was transferred from the Mayur Vihar police station to the Crime Branch on August 8. A senior police officer said that the charge sheet was filed within 30 days of the crime being committed, as per the directions of the Prime Minister to expedite cases of assault against women and children.

“On Union Home Minister’s direction that the investigation be completed and charge sheet be filed within 30 days so that the victim family gets justice, the Ministry of Home Affairs had conducted a high-level review in which Delhi Police had committed to file the charge sheet within 30 days of registration of the case, after which a fast track court will conduct the trial,” a Delhi police spokesperson said.

The 187-page charge sheet was submitted in a court, which fixed September 10 for proceedings. The child, who had been admitted to a local hospital for treatment for serious injuries, was referred to the AIIMS for a pediatrician’s opinion, the police said.