STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records zero deaths, 55 new COVID cases; positivity rate rises to 0.08 per cent

This is also the 23rd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

Published: 04th September 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi did not report any death due to COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday while the number of new infections was 55 with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is also the 23rd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus.

On that day, the number of new infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May.

On Saturday, 55 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate increased to 0.08 per cent, while there was no death due to COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin.

The new cases took the national capital's infection tally to 14,37,929.

A total of 70,303 tests -- 48,510 RT-PCR tests and 21,793 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Friday, 35 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to official figures.

On Thursday, the daily case count stood at 39 with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday.

The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp