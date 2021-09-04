Delhi records zero deaths, 55 new COVID cases; positivity rate rises to 0.08 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi did not report any death due to COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday while the number of new infections was 55 with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is also the 23rd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus.

On that day, the number of new infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May.

On Saturday, 55 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate increased to 0.08 per cent, while there was no death due to COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin.

The new cases took the national capital's infection tally to 14,37,929.

A total of 70,303 tests -- 48,510 RT-PCR tests and 21,793 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Friday, 35 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to official figures.

On Thursday, the daily case count stood at 39 with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday.

The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.