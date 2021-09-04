HC directs govt, police to ensure SOPs in pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi government and the police to ensure that the number of Afghan nationals, protesting outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office and seeking refugee status, is reduced and they strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols.

The court questioned the authorities as to how 500 people can gather for a protest when the guidelines clearly don’t give the permit. The court was hearing a petition by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association which stated that from 15 August, the foreign nationals have gathered outside the office of the UNHCR at B Block in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, including lanes and parks adjoining it and the residents are facing difficulties.

When the Centre’s counsel referring to the Afghanistan’s crisis said that the situation was not normal, the court made it clear that there was no question in being unreasonably harsh to anybody but the law is same for everybody.