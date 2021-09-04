STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mid-day meal: DCPCR notice to North MCD

The rights body has given two weeks to the director of education, North DMC to reply to a show cause notice over the issue.

Mid day meals

For representational purposes (File Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission of Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has initiated an 
inquiry against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for the civic body’s alleged inefficiency to provide mid-day meals to children.  The rights body has given two weeks to the director of education, North DMC to reply to a show cause notice over the issue.

According to the DCPCR, the civic body has not implemented the order issued by it as per the directions of the SC on providing dry ration kits to children instead of mid-day meal when schools were shut for almost 17 months during the pandemic.

“Based on the records and reply filed by the Delhi government, the commission noticed the North DMC has not lifted food grains meant for allocation to children of primary grades despite multiple communications,” said the notice issued by DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.

“Consequently, lakhs of children enrolled in the North DMC schools have been deprived of their mid-day meal. Prima-face, this is a serious governance lapse and the commission has decided to take up the matter seriously,” the notice said further.

