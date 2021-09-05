Covid vaccination: Over one crore first doses administered in Delhi till date

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over one crore first doses in total have been administered in Delhi till date since the start of the Covid vaccination drive early this year, sources said on Saturday.

They said the total vaccine doses administered till September 4 stood at 1,40,95,736.

The present stock of doses will last another five days, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin.

On September 3, more than 1.41 lakh doses, including 93,903 first shots and 47,654 second jabs, were administered, it said.

The cumulative number of first doses administered till Friday stood at 99,38,102, the bulletin said.

The count of the cumulative number of first doses administered till date crossed the one crore-mark on Saturday, the sources said, adding that 1,00,40,983 first doses and 40,54,753 second jabs have been administered in total till date.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 had started across the country, including in Delhi, on January 16.

The total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi had crossed the one-crore mark on July 31, and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent had received at least one jab till that date, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said.

Delhi government needs 1.5 crore COVID vaccine doses to fully inoculate the whole eligible population in the national capital, said Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi.

As per data from the Delhi government on Saturday, over 1.39 crore of the 1.50 crore eligible population in Delhi have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till Saturday, though only 39.8 lakh of them are fully vaccinated.

"Till now Delhi has been getting 15-20 lakh doses of vaccine every month. But it is a matter of happiness that in the month of September, the central government has promised to give 30 lakh doses of vaccine to Delhi. However, this is not sufficient. We need 1.5 crore doses of vaccine to complete vaccination in Delhi," said the AAP MLA.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said that the Delhi government has the infrastructure to vaccinate more than 3 lakh people every day. "But then we may have to stop vaccination from days till we receive more doses. That is why we are vaccinating on an average of 1.5 lakh people every day," she said.

As per the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, over 1.4 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday.

Atishi added that now that schools and colleges are opening, and economic activities are going back on track, it is necessary to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible.

(With ANI Inputs)