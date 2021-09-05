STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police resumes drive to check drunk driving

After the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, the traffic police had stopped conducting breathalyser tests unless someone was visibly drunk and driving recklessly.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Drunk driving

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With bars and restaurants in the national capital back in business, the Delhi Traffic Police has resumed its drive to check drunk driving and prosecute violators, an officer said on Sunday.

After the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, the traffic police had stopped conducting breathalyser tests unless someone was visibly drunk and driving recklessly.

To check drunk driving and prevent road accidents, special teams have been deployed at identified spots where liquor is served till late night and parties are organised, the traffic police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Muktesh Chander said when all activities in the city have resumed and bars and restaurants have also reopened, the enforcement also has to be stepped up, otherwise accidents, particularly in the night time, will increase.

Drunk driving prosecution resumed from Saturday night onwards, he said.

It is ensured that the teams involved follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining appropriate social distancing, while performing their duty, Chander said.

Breathalysers are sanitised after every use, he said.

"We are using disposal pipes for breathalysers. Every time a new pipe is used and immediately discarded," he added.

According to police records, about 30,000 challans were issued in 2019 for drunk driving.

The number of such challans came down to 3,000 in 2020, while only 300 challans have been issued this year.

"We deliberately avoided issuing challans owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases," Chander said.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is punishable by a court challan.

In case of a first such offence, a person is liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 or face imprisonment up to six months or both.

For second and subsequent offences, a fine of Rs 15,000 or imprisonment up to two years or both are applicable.

Police are authorised to digitally seize the driving licence or registration certificate of the offender in such cases.

If the person is from another state and has a booklet or a simple paper driving licence, then it is seized physically.

Unless accompanied by a sober person with a valid driving license, the police are also authorised to seize the vehicle of the drunk person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drunk driving delhi traffic police
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp