STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 8,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Sunday

A total of 84,365 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first shots on Saturday, while 47,256 in the same group were given the second shot.

Published: 05th September 2021 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepare a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Sumida ward of Tokyo

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 8,326 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, according to data on CoWin portal. The number was low as all government vaccination centres remain closed on Sundays.

According to the Delhi government's vaccine bulletin, which reports figures from the previous day, a total of 1,68,283 people were administered the vaccine on Saturday. On Saturday, 1,02,822 beneficiaries received the first dose and 65,461 the second dose.

A total of 84,365 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first shots on Saturday, while 47,256 in the same group were given the second shot.

After Sunday's vaccination, the city has administered 1,41,04,279 vaccine doses, of which 1,00,43,321 were first doses and 40,60,958 were second doses. The national capital has a stock of 7,02,870 Covishield and 1,61,459 Covaxin jabs. The vaccine stock is expected to last another six days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp