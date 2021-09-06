‘Appsolute’ fitness goals

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Asheesh Grewal founded MyHealthBuddy in 2017 as a result of his quest of improving his own health. With corporate life taking a toll on him, he began to extensively study health and nutrition to achieve his fitness goals. During this period, the Gurugram-based Grewal, now 41, worked hard on his fitness and physical transformation. After losing 12 kgs, he realised this was his true calling and decided to make a full-fledged career out of it.

Asheesh Grewal

As he immersed himself more into the health community, he realised a significant lack of representation for women’s health. With the company launching its app by the end of the year, Grewal speaks about his ambitions to take on international behemoths like HealthifyMe, and transform the personal fitness industry in India. Grewal also saw a gap in the market.

“We started MyHealthBuddy as a full-fledged discipline, with a vision to be the one-stop solution for women when it comes to their fitness and health. Through our five-point approach in coaching, we do not only intend to help women through physical transformations but to make them confident enough to deal with issues like poor self-image, body shaming and postpartum depression,” notes Grewal adding, “We offer fitness programs and one-one coaching from certified (ISSA, ACE, PN, etc) experts also known as ‘buddies’”.

Prior to starting his own company, Grewal worked with Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) as well as Infosys and HCI. He graduated from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT) Delhi in 2004, with a degree in Computer Science, and is an alumnus of MNSS Rai, where he was a national level cricketer. And so fitness came in.

“Over a period of time, the coaches at MyHealthBuddy have developed a solid understanding of women’s anatomy and gained expertise in effectively dealing with women’s health-centric problems such as postpartum weight gain, postpartum depression, hypothyroidism, PCOD, self image Issues, etc.” quantifies Grewal, while adding,”While 95% of MyHealthBuddy’s clients are women, 75% of them are new mothers. Through proper nutrition and training, our health coaches help them with the efficient management of these problems and hand-hold them through their entire journey of achieving self-sustainability in terms of better health management — physical as well as mental.”