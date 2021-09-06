Article on Infosys reflects view of individual: RSS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday distanced itself from an article that appeared in Panchjanya, a magazine associated with it, which questioned that whether an ‘anti-national’ conspiracy could be behind glitches on the income tax portal handled by IT major Infosys.

On Sunday, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar tweeted that the views expressed in the piece are not of the organisation’s but of the author’s. He also mentioned the contribution of Infosys in progress of the country. “As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country.

There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author,” Ambekar said. “Panchjanya is not mouthpiece of RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with RSS.”

The portal was in the news after difficulties faced by taxpayers in electronic filing of I-T returns. At a meeting with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a September 15 deadline to fix all the glitches plaguing ‘the current functionalities’ of the new I-T filing portal.

In the Panchjanya’s September 5 edition, the article said due to glitches in both the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and income tax return websites developed by Infosys, “taxpayers’ trust in the country’s economy has taken a hit. Is it that anti-national forces via Infosys are trying to hurt India’s economic interests?”

As per news reports, the article said it does not, however, have evidence to support its theories, but alleged Infosys has been accused in the past of helping “Naxalites, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs”.