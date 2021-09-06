STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Article on Infosys reflects view of individual: RSS

On Sunday, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar tweeted that the views expressed in the piece are not of the organisation’s but of the author’s.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday distanced itself from an article that appeared in Panchjanya, a magazine associated with it, which questioned that whether an ‘anti-national’ conspiracy could be behind glitches on the income tax portal handled by IT major Infosys.

On Sunday, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar tweeted that the views expressed in the piece are not of the organisation’s but of the author’s. He also mentioned the contribution of Infosys in progress of the country. “As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country.

There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author,” Ambekar said. “Panchjanya is not mouthpiece of RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with RSS.”

The portal was in the news after difficulties faced by taxpayers in electronic filing of I-T returns. At a meeting with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a September 15 deadline to fix all the glitches plaguing ‘the current functionalities’ of the new I-T filing portal.

In the Panchjanya’s September 5 edition, the article said due to glitches in both the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and income tax return websites developed by Infosys, “taxpayers’ trust in the country’s economy has taken a hit. Is it that anti-national forces via Infosys are trying to hurt India’s economic interests?”

As per news reports, the article said it does not, however, have evidence to support its theories, but alleged Infosys has been accused in the past of helping “Naxalites, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Infosys
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp