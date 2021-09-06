STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to fully fund teachers pursuing courses in top universities

The Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines for this, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:07 AM

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia presenting the State Teachers’ Award on Sunday

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia presenting the State Teachers’ Award on Sunday | TWITTER

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will fully fund those teachers who get selected to pursue courses in the field of education from the top 100 universities in the world. The Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines for this, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

“In the last 5 years, we have sent our teachers and principals to Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and the US. The courses for which our teachers went there were prepared for us by these universities. All the best universities in the world are known for their tailored courses. We believe that if our teachers apply for such courses, they can get selected on the basis of their abilities.

That’s why Delhi government has decided today on Teachers’ Day that our teachers will be able to apply for prestigious courses in the field of education in the world’s 100 top ranked universities,” said Sisodia while speaking at a function organised by the Delhi government on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Thyagaraj Stadium. At the function, 122 teachers were honoured with the State Teachers’ Award for the “incomparable” work done by them.

The teachers were felicitated in the presence of Sisodia, Education Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Director of Education Udit Prakash Rai, Principal Advisor to Director of Education Shailendra Sharma and other senior officials of the Education Department. Deputy Chief Minister also released the first issue of the e-magazine ‘Nai Udaan’ of the Education Department. Nai Udaan is a quarterly science magazine.

