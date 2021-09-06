STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: No Covid death, 30 new cases; positivity 0.05%

The city did not report any death due to Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive day on  Sunday while 30 fresh infections took the total tally to 14,37,959.

Published: 06th September 2021

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city did not report any death due to Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive day on  Sunday while 30 fresh infections took the total tally to 14,37,959. The national capital’s positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department

Shoppers flout Covid-19 protocols
at Sarojini Nagar market on Sunday
| Parveen Negi

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082. The number of active cases decreased to 351 on Sunday from 354 a day before. The number of people under home isolation was 91 on Sunday while it was 80 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly increased to 130 from 128 on Saturday. On Saturday, 55 cases were reported while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

A total of 8,326 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine in the city on Sunday. The number was low as all government vaccination centres remain closed on Sundays. According to the Delhi government’s vaccine bulletin, which reports figures from the previous day, a total of 1,68,283 people were administered the vaccine on Saturday. 

