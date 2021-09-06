Delhi police arrest actor Leena Maria Paul in Rs 200 crore extortion case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested actor Leena Maria Paul on Sunday for allegedly helping her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar in extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife.The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act against the accused.

An FIR was registered on August 7 after former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh informed police that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time.

Shivinder Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019. Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission bribery case, had made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August. At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket.

The police had also arrested his two associates who operated for him from outside the prison along with two senior officials of Rohini jail for aiding Chandrasekhar. During the course of investigation, the police had found that a manager of a bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in the dubious transactions for circulation of funds and arrangement of cash.