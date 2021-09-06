STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

People with uncomplicated liver transplant did not have poor outcome against COVID: Study

The study suggested that recipients with uncomplicated liver transplants who had no co-morbidities, and were affected by Covid-19 “do not have poor outcome”.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  People with uncomplicated liver transplant and with no co-morbidities “did not have poor outcome” if they were affected by Covid, according to a study by Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket under the aegis of Dr Subhash Gupta, chairman of the hospital’s centre for liver & biliary sciences.

The study was conducted on a batch of people who underwent liver transplant since 2006, including those affected by Covid-19, to understand their response as they are on “immunosuppressive medications”, which predispose them to infections. It was based on over 2,100 adult recipients, hospital authorities said 
on Saturday.

The study suggested that recipients with uncomplicated liver transplants who had no co-morbidities, and were affected by Covid-19 “do not have poor outcome”.

Asked about recipients who had complicated transplant procedures, doctors said the severe ones also recovered on treatment, and later they were administered the monoclonal cocktail therapy, and “responded well to it”.

“It is an established fact that patients who have undergone liver transplant are on long-term immunosuppressive medications which predispose them to infections,” Gupta said.

While initial studies suggested that patients on immunosuppressive medications, such as liver transplant recipients, are at an increased risk of severe Covid-19 and mortality, subsequent evidence did not support this finding, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liver transplant COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp