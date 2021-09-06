People with uncomplicated liver transplant did not have poor outcome against COVID: Study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People with uncomplicated liver transplant and with no co-morbidities “did not have poor outcome” if they were affected by Covid, according to a study by Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket under the aegis of Dr Subhash Gupta, chairman of the hospital’s centre for liver & biliary sciences.

The study was conducted on a batch of people who underwent liver transplant since 2006, including those affected by Covid-19, to understand their response as they are on “immunosuppressive medications”, which predispose them to infections. It was based on over 2,100 adult recipients, hospital authorities said

on Saturday.

The study suggested that recipients with uncomplicated liver transplants who had no co-morbidities, and were affected by Covid-19 “do not have poor outcome”.

Asked about recipients who had complicated transplant procedures, doctors said the severe ones also recovered on treatment, and later they were administered the monoclonal cocktail therapy, and “responded well to it”.

“It is an established fact that patients who have undergone liver transplant are on long-term immunosuppressive medications which predispose them to infections,” Gupta said.

While initial studies suggested that patients on immunosuppressive medications, such as liver transplant recipients, are at an increased risk of severe Covid-19 and mortality, subsequent evidence did not support this finding, he said.