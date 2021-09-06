STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Plea filed before Delhi HC against ban on cross-gender massage

The plea stated that cross-gender treatment has been part of the traditional massage practices and assuming prostitution to be only in the heterosexual domain is illogical.

Published: 06th September 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Massage, Spa treatment

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday said it will hear on September 20 a challenge to Delhi government's guidelines banning cross-gender massage services and sought to know if any action has been taken against spas on this basis.

Justice Rekha Palli, who orally observed that the ban was a policy decision of the government, asked the petitioner – Association of Wellness Ayurveda & Spa - to file an additional affidavit listing its members and the action taken by authorities pursuant to the guidelines.

“I am not issuing notice for the present. Please file the document,” said the judge.

Delhi government counsel stated that the guidelines prohibiting cross-gender massages, evolved by a Lieutenant Governor-appointed task force, are in relation to the grant of the health trade licences and were yet to notified as law.

“It (the guidelines) is yet to culminate into a law. It is just an internal document. It cannot be implemented right now,” said the counsel.

The task force was constituted pursuant to a reference received by the Lieutenant Governor from the Delhi Commission for Women on the working of spas, he added.

“The grievance is that there is a guideline by you (government). She has the right to challenge if they are being followed,” the court observed.

Counsel for the municipal bodies raised objections with respect to the status of the petitioner which claimed to be an association of individuals having valid licences to run spas here.

Counsel for the petitioner stated that the ban was unconstitutional and in violation of Article 19(1)(g).

“It is irrational, discriminatory and a great setback for the industry,” said the lawyer.

In its petition filed through lawyers Indu Kaul and Mani Kaul, the petitioner has claimed that on the basis of the guidelines, which are not in public domain, two spas have been closed down and others are being “threatened by the officials”.

“Every industry, workplace and businesses have some bad apples but that doesn't mean that every spa centre across the state is running a prostitution and human trafficking racket,” reads the petition which asserts that spa centres spend a “huge amount on training and skill up-gradation” of their massage therapists and the structure of their functioning cannot be altered after the trade licence has been issued by the authorities.

It is highlighted that there are several places where men and women work together, like gyms and yoga centres, and singling out spas was not reasonable.

Further, it is stated that cross-gender treatment has been “part of the traditional massage practices” and assuming prostitution to be only in the “heterosexual domain” is illogical.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cross gender massage spa
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp