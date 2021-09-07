22 bailed-out criminals detained in Delhi's Khoda district

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-two bailed out criminals active in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday were detained and one, with around 65 FIRs lodged against him, was arrested in a joint operation of the Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi police, said officials.

The action took place on Sunday during a special three-hour search campaign carried out by 120-140 police personnel in Khoda area, a neighborhood at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

“The ‘Operation Prahaar 2’ was a joint operation conducted by the police forces in order to trace bailed out criminals for their verification,” said Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida).

He said, “These criminals were active in the Delhi-NCR and there were inputs of them living in Khoda colony of Ghaziabad. After this the operation was carried out by the police officials.”