Delhi government notification for acquisition of private land 

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that the move will help expedite the project which has already been delayed by four years. 

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

Representational image. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification for the acquisition of two patches of privately owned land falling in the course of the 3.5-km Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor connecting Mayur Vihar-1 with Sarai Kale Khan and INA, said the officials. Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that the move will help expedite the project which has already been delayed by four years. 

The revised deadline to complete the project is March 2023. The construction of the road started in 2015 and was scheduled to be finished in October 2017. The project hit a hurdle as two patches of private land were yet to be acquired. 

After construction of the Barapullah-3 elevated road, over nine kilometres stretch between Mayur Vihar-1, AIIMS and INA market will become signal free. Once the corridor is open for traffic, it will benefit airport-bound commuters from Noida and east Delhi areas, said the officials. The land patches belong to farmers of Nagli Razapur village near Sarai Kale Khan. 

