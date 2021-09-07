STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt launches 'Business Blasters' programme in all its schools to encourage entrepreneurship

The programme that will be implemented in all Delhi government schools under the 'entrepreneurship mindset curriculum', is aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school-level.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched the Delhi government's "Business Blasters" programme at the Thyagraj Stadium here.

The programme that will be implemented in all Delhi government schools under the "entrepreneurship mindset curriculum", is aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school-level.

"I am proud to launch this Business Blasters programme. It is going to be the foundation stone in the development of the country," Sisodia said.

As part of the programme that was "successful as a pilot project:, students of classes 11 and 12 will be provided seed money of Rs 2,000 to start a business, he said.

ALSO READ | New sports university will make Delhi Olympic medal factory of India: Sisodia

"This programme, for the students of classes 11-12, is going to be the basis of the country's progress. Through this, children will not run after jobs, but jobs will come after these children," the education minister said.

The minister added that the programme is an initiative which, if implemented properly, can take India from being a developing country to a developed one.

"When I was in school, we used to read that India was a developing country. Today, our children are reading that India is still a developing country, but if we don't implement this programme properly, the children of our children will also read that India is still a developing country," he said.

"But, if implemented properly, we will be able to change this history in our textbooks, and say that India is not a developing, but a developed country," Sisodia added.

The programme was started at the School of Excellence Khichripur under a pilot project.

Its purpose was to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset, Sisodia said.

In this project, nine groups of 41 children were formed and each child was given seed money of Rs 1,000 and these kids made huge profits, he said.

