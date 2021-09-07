STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Nurse alleges assault by NIMHANS department head

As per the nursing union, the HCNS had assaulted the nurse when she approached the person for redressal of her grievances. She had to be admitted to the observation ward in NIMHANS. 

Published: 07th September 2021 08:18 AM

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NIMHANS nursing union and All India Government Nurses Federation have raised an issue of alleged assault by the Head of Clinical Nursing Service (HCNS in-charge) of the facility on a nursing staff.

As per the nursing union, the HCNS had assaulted the nurse when she approached the person for redressal of her grievances. She had to be admitted to the observation ward in NIMHANS. Following the incident, members of the nursing staff protested inside the hospital premises on Monday. 

“It is also to be understood that there have been gross violations and delay in redressal of all the nursing related administrative decisions due to the incomplete cadre reorganisation, which has happened mainly to safeguard the interests of the meagre percentage of the top nursing officials,” read a letter addressed to the Union Health Secretary from the nursing union.

“It is to state that there were administrative lapses when the very same HCNS in-charge was posted at multiple working areas during her tenure as staff nurse and further promotional posts. There were complaints against the said official not only by the subordinates working under her but also by the in-charge faculties/HODs of such areas/departments. Due to these serious issues, the said official was subsequently changed from such working areas, which proves the hostile nature and attitude of the aforementioned person towards her profession,” said the letter.

