STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 32 new Covid cases and no deaths

Delhi has not recorded any fatality due to the virus in September so far. The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday. 

Published: 07th September 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi has not recorded any fatality due to the virus in September so far. The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday.

Delhi has not recorded any fatality due to the virus in September so far. The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The capital on Monday recorded zero death due to Covid-19, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. 

Delhi has not recorded any fatality due to the virus in September so far. The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14, 37,991. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,082. There are 367 active cases of the disease in Delhi, of which 88 are in home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 133, the bulletin said. 

According to government data, 1.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over one crore people have received at least one dose. The stock of Coronavirus vaccine will last for another eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin.  On Monday, 1, 61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12, 46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid cases coronavirus Covid
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp