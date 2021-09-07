Delhi records 32 new Covid cases and no deaths

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The capital on Monday recorded zero death due to Covid-19, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi has not recorded any fatality due to the virus in September so far. The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14, 37,991. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,082. There are 367 active cases of the disease in Delhi, of which 88 are in home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 133, the bulletin said.

According to government data, 1.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over one crore people have received at least one dose. The stock of Coronavirus vaccine will last for another eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin. On Monday, 1, 61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12, 46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock.