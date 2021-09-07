Delhi's 'The Trial Box' answers why ordering out gourmet food boxes still work

Shantanu David By

Even as the festive season returns across the country, Delhi’s appetite, usually rambunctious, is more sedate in the looming of a possible third wave, and the misery that follows each surge. While more and more of the citizenry are stepping out for singular meals, there hasn’t been a rush for dining out as seen during the last cessation of Covid.

Given that most people have become to dining in rather than out, catering services are more than happy to bear the brunt of brunch and other meals by delivering their meals straight to your doorstep. A new entrant in this is The Trial Box.

The company is initially delivering its Gourmet Food Boxes across Delhi on a pre-order of three to four hours which will be soon scaled to an on demand delivery within 45 minutes. For full-service catering the company requires a minimum time of 48 hours.

Impatient as we are, we’re happy to stick to The Trial Box’s Oriental offerings and order accordingly. On the menu are a variety of dishes, including Water Chestnut and Pok Choy Dumplings, Hoisin Chicken, Red Thai Curried Baos, Udon Noodles, Steamed Rice, Three Pepper Chicken, and Steamed Vegetables. We start from the beginning, the dumplings introducing us to The Trial Box’s version of the cuisine, the water chestnuts as crunchy as the pok choy is pliant, providing myriad textures and flavours in each bite. The baos, comprising sliced up buns immersed in Red Thai Curry are mild enough to cushion the spice of the peppered chicken while also providing a contrast.

But for our money it’s the udon noodles and hoisin chicken, the latter piquant yet sweetened by the decadent sweetness of the plum sauce that gives the dish its name, while the broadened noodles soak up every element of the dish, with each noodle a vehicle for the panoply of flavours that it is coated with.Finally, we bow out with the steamed rice enriched by chicken and yes, the three peppers. While large celebrations are still questionable, The Trial Box answers why ordering out still works.

Price: Rs 2000 for two (Including taxes)

Order: www.thetrialbox.com or 9999860648