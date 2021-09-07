STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t be so sensitive in politics: Delhi High Court tells Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Gupta’s counsel assured a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh that till the next date of hearing before the single judge, no statement will be issued by the BJP leader on the issue.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with its single judge order 
declining to direct the removal of alleged defamatory statements and posts shared online by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta against Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on purported irregularities in procurement of 1,000 low floor DTC buses.

Gupta’s counsel assured a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh that till the next date of hearing before the single judge, no statement will be issued by the BJP leader on the issue.The court was hearing an appeal filed by Gahlot against the single judge’s August 27 order refusing to pass an ex-parte order in the civil defamation suit. During the hearing, the bench remarked, “In politics, you (Gahlot) don’t have to be so sensitive.”

The division bench made it clear that on the date fixed by the single judge for hearing, no party will ask for adjournment and also requested the single judge not to grant adjournment.Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Gahlot, contended that the approach of single judge was erroneous and that personal allegations of scam were made against the AAP leader by Gupta.

