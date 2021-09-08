STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Afghan Solidarity Committee chief booked for Covid guideline breach during stir at UNHCR: Police

An FIR was registered against Afghan Solidarity Committee chief Ahmad Zia Ghani at Delhi's Vasant Vihar Police Station on August 31.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan, unhcr

Afghan refugee children protesting at UNHCR office. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against Afghan Solidarity Committee chief Ahmad Zia Ghani for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines while protesting outside the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) office here, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Amid the crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn nation, a large number of Afghan refugees in India held protests in front of the UNHCR office at Vasant Vihar in South Delhi demanding the release of "support letters" from the UN agency to migrate to other countries for better opportunities.

An FIR was registered against Afghan Solidarity Committee chief Ahmad Zia Ghani at Vasant Vihar Police Station on August 31.

​ALSO READ | No Afghan protestors outside UNHCR office now: Delhi Police to HC

"We registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) last week for violating Covid guidelines. No one has been arrested yet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a status report in the High Court stating that the protest by Afghan refugees has been withdrawn from the UNHCR office.

​ALSO READ | Half a million more may flee Afghanistan: UNHCR

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Vasant Vihar Welfare Association seeking the removal of protestors in the proximity of residential areas.

The agitation, led by the Afghan Solidarity Committee, started on August 23 and saw protesters arriving from Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, among other places.

Ghani had said that there are about 21,000 Afghan refugees in India and of them, only 7,000 have valid documents or refugee cards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 guidelines UNHCR Afghanistan Refugees
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp