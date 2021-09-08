STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Anganwadi workers assemble outside Delhi secretariat to protest meagre wages

The workers started gathering at Rajghat from 9 am for the demonstration. After this, the women workers marched towards the Delhi Secretariat with banners and flags.

Published: 08th September 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Aganwadi workers march to Delhi Secretariat to press their demands | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of women Anganwadi workers on Tuesday assembled outside the Delhi Secretariat building and protested against lack of empathy towards the Covid-19 frontline workers and lower wages despite pandemic duties.

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union claimed that the protest is a ‘warning demonstration’.Vrushali Shruti, the Union’s media in-charge, said, “Whether it is Kejriwal or the Modi government, both are tricking the Anganwadi workers by making false promises.

This is why the workers have been forced to come out on the streets in such large numbers.”The workers started gathering at Rajghat from 9 am for the demonstration. After this, the women workers marched towards the Delhi Secretariat with banners and flags.

“Anganwadi women workers have been facing many problems for a long time. In almost all the projects, the workers and assistants are not being given a full honorarium. Even the rent of many centres is not being disbursed. During the pandemic, proper safety equipment was not arranged for the workers at the ground level.

They have worked hard during the pandemic despite all the deprivation. They played a crucial role in arresting further spread of the virus,” said Shivani Kaul, president of the union. The union also demanded to ensure an honorarium of Rs 18,000 and Rs 12,000 for the worker and assistant, respectively, in view of the rising inflation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi workers Delhi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp