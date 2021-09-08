Anganwadi workers assemble outside Delhi secretariat to protest meagre wages

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of women Anganwadi workers on Tuesday assembled outside the Delhi Secretariat building and protested against lack of empathy towards the Covid-19 frontline workers and lower wages despite pandemic duties.

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union claimed that the protest is a ‘warning demonstration’.Vrushali Shruti, the Union’s media in-charge, said, “Whether it is Kejriwal or the Modi government, both are tricking the Anganwadi workers by making false promises.

This is why the workers have been forced to come out on the streets in such large numbers.”The workers started gathering at Rajghat from 9 am for the demonstration. After this, the women workers marched towards the Delhi Secretariat with banners and flags.

“Anganwadi women workers have been facing many problems for a long time. In almost all the projects, the workers and assistants are not being given a full honorarium. Even the rent of many centres is not being disbursed. During the pandemic, proper safety equipment was not arranged for the workers at the ground level.

They have worked hard during the pandemic despite all the deprivation. They played a crucial role in arresting further spread of the virus,” said Shivani Kaul, president of the union. The union also demanded to ensure an honorarium of Rs 18,000 and Rs 12,000 for the worker and assistant, respectively, in view of the rising inflation.