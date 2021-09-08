Congress seeks CBI probe into murder of civil defence volunteer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Tuesday approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking transfer of rape and murder case of a civil defence volunteer from Faridabad to Delhi.

According to the Congress statement, the party’s legal and human rights department moved a petition before the commission in which it has also demanded a ‘free and fair’ probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the matter.

The family of the victim had alleged the involvement of a man who used to work with her in her murder. It has also sought a CBI probe in the case.

A delegation of the department of the Congress, headed by its chairman Sunil Kumar, an advocate, petitioned to the commission seeking directions to the chief secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to transfer the case from SurajKund Police Station, Faridabad to Amar Colony Police Station in the national capital, said the statement.

A woman civil defence volunteer, who was a resident of Sangam Vihar, was allegedly murdered by Mohammad Nizammudin (25), a resident of Jaitpur Extension in Delhi.

The victim was posted at the district magistrate office of central district.The accused, on August 27, reached Kalindi Kunj police station and confessed to murdering the victim.

He, however, claimed that he had married the woman. The accused had reportedly told Delhi Police that he had picked her up on his motorcycle from Lajpat Nagar and took her towards Palli road in Surajkund, where he committed the crime.

Kumar said that the victim had been working at the DM office in Lajpat Nagar hence they were demanding to transfer the case to Lajpat Nagar.

“In the petition, he (Kumar) has also sought the constitution of a High- Powered Committee of experts to formulate a plan to prevent crimes against women, and direct the Delhi Government to pay `1 crore compensation, a flat and a job to the dependant of the deceased girl. He said that such brutal crimes against women in the national capital have been bringing a bad name for Delhi at the national and international levels,” the party said.