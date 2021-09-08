STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court asks top cop to take action for checking lackadaisical probe in Delhi riots

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav had called the case a colossal wastage of the hard-earned money of taxpayers, adding that the police merely tried to pull the wool over the court’s eyes.

Published: 08th September 2021

Police had faced court’s ire earlier too for failing to carry out proper investigation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has pulled up the police for its “lackadaisical attitude” in probing the last year’s riots cases and asked the Police Commissioner to take appropriate action ensuring proper, expeditious investigation into them.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg made the remarks while hearing a case against an accused arrested for rioting, and gave police the last and final opportunity to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case within three weeks.

The court noted that the accused is languishing in jail for almost one year and it is unable to proceed with the case on merits, along with other riots cases due to the lackadaisical attitude of the investigating agency, including supervising officers up to the rank of DCP and above. “I deem it appropriate to send a copy of this order to Commissioner of Police, Delhi with a direction to take appropriate action as per law so as to ensure proper and expeditious investigation in the present case as well as the other riots cases within the time line,” the judge said in his order.

week, another judge had pulled up the police, saying that their failure to conduct a proper investigation will torment the “sentinels of democracy” when history will look back at the worst communal riots in Delhi since partition. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav had called the case a colossal wastage of the hard-earned money of taxpayers, adding that the police merely tried to pull the wool over the court’s eyes.

