STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 threat: No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at their home.

Published: 08th September 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The statues of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols made with mud, jute and bamboo are aimed at reducing pollution during the Ganesh immersion. The popular eleven-day long Hindu religious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 25 to September 5th of this year.

An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi this month keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation. In an order issued on Tuesday, it stated, “Considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations, it has been decided that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places.”

It should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place, the order further stated, adding that permission would not be granted for any procession. All the district officials were directed to implement the orders in their respective jurisdictions.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at their home. “All authorities concerned should ensure that no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in any tent, pandal or public place nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession. The public shall be encouraged to celebrate at their homes,” added the DDMA order.

Even though the number of cases has significantly reduced, the DDMA continued with its ban on all social, political, cultural, religious gatherings. The festivities start from September 10 and are likely to go on for the next 10 days. The DDMA also directed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to convene meetings with community leaders and Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Samitis and seek their cooperation to maintain harmony.

It also directed officials to sensitise the people for compliance of guidelines issued for combating the virus.  Even the Janmashtami celebrations were muted with devotees not being allowed to visit religious places as part of the preventive measures. However, the DDMA is yet to take a call on the holding of Ramlila.

Follow the rules and regualtions

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the DDMA directed officials to ensure that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Permission will not be granted for any procession.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Ganesh Chaturthi Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp