COVID-19 threat: No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi this month keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation. In an order issued on Tuesday, it stated, “Considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations, it has been decided that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places.”

It should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place, the order further stated, adding that permission would not be granted for any procession. All the district officials were directed to implement the orders in their respective jurisdictions.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at their home. “All authorities concerned should ensure that no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in any tent, pandal or public place nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession. The public shall be encouraged to celebrate at their homes,” added the DDMA order.

Even though the number of cases has significantly reduced, the DDMA continued with its ban on all social, political, cultural, religious gatherings. The festivities start from September 10 and are likely to go on for the next 10 days. The DDMA also directed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to convene meetings with community leaders and Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Samitis and seek their cooperation to maintain harmony.

It also directed officials to sensitise the people for compliance of guidelines issued for combating the virus. Even the Janmashtami celebrations were muted with devotees not being allowed to visit religious places as part of the preventive measures. However, the DDMA is yet to take a call on the holding of Ramlila.

Follow the rules and regualtions

