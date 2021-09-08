Delhi organisers ask Minister Satyendar Jain to allow resume events in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Event organisers and other business owners met cabinet minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, demanding that exhibitions and events should now be allowed by the government.

According to the traders, despite the decline in the infection rate of Covid-19 in Delhi, exhibitions and events have not been allowed, while all other economic activities have been relaxed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Jain assured that he would take up the issue in the next meeting of DDMA, said Brijesh Goyal, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). Goyal said that he has written a letter to the DDMA hoping that the exhibition industry will also get relief in the next meeting.

“Weekly markets, schools, metro etc. have opened in Delhi. Exhibitions and events should also be exempted. The industry has suffered a lot due to the virus. Making up for it is a big challenge,” said Nikita Arya, Director of Ferry Tales Exhibition.

It is likely that in the guidelines to be released by the government next week, the problem of the industry will be taken care of. According to CTI, there are more than 100 Business to Customer (B2C) organizers in Delhi.