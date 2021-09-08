STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Leveling up the burger

All Ankur Madan wanted was a top-quality but reasonably priced burger.

Published: 08th September 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

All Ankur Madan wanted was a top-quality but reasonably priced burger. While you and I may have shrugged off the desire and pivoted to something else, Ankur decided to start his own brand along with his younger brother, Shreh Madan, and their friend Rajat Bawa. “I realised there was a big gap when it came to burgers: you could either get a cheap one from McDonald’s or had to fork out quite a bit of cash at a Chili’s or Barcelos. We decided to bridge that divide,” says the CEO and co-founder of Burgrill.

Ankur (39), Shreh (33), and Rajat (32), started the company in 2016, having all the requisite skills to make a successful go at it. While Ankur has a marketing and business background, Shreh and Rajat are trained in the culinary arts and hotel management respectively. Together, they’ve created a company that now has 26 operational outlets across Delhi-NCR and beyond over the past five years. They plan to aggressively expand that number up to 35 by the end of the financial year.

“We’ve had many ups and downs in our journey but have incorporated those learnings and experiences into our plans for the company. 2018 was a particularly trying period with Uber Eats [an online ordering and delivery platform] entering the market with their great discounting game. The market is still feeling the repercussions of that move, especially since QSRs have very low margins,” he rues.However, that hasn’t stopped him from expanding Burgrill’s menu to also include salad bowls. “We wanted to provide our customers with healthier alternatives to ‘junk food’ without compromising on taste and variety,” shares Ankur.

Indeed, it is this dedication to that goal that led to the project Ankur is most excited about these days. “By November, we’ll be launching India’s first range of plant-based meat burgers,” he adds, a concept made popular in the West with the Impossible Burger by Beyond Meats, which uses a soy compound that tastes exactly like juicy, meaty burgers sans meat.

The brand’sburger;
 salad bowl(above)

Ankur’s company is working with a few international firms to develop their range, and while tight-lipped on the details at the moment, he is confident that they’ll prove a smash hit. “Despite its hardships, the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise. It helped us streamline our operations and delivery setup, and allowed us to concentrate on R&D.”

Speaking of the pandemic, Ankur, who stay put in the country for a long time, has already thought up of a great escape. He plans to take up the challenge of going around the world in 80 days. And yes, he’ll make it a mission to savour a variety of culinary delights, only to take notes on how to bring the flavours back home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fastfood
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp