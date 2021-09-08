Punjab, Haryana yet to take concrete steps against stubble burning: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday yet again trained its guns on Haryana and Punjab for not taking steps to prevent stubble burning.AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the two states must take action so that they can preemptively solve the problem of stubble burning.

“The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has observed that the neighbouring states of Delhi have failed to take preventive steps to curb stubble burning. According to SAFAR, 43% of pollution in Delhi at that point of time would be because of stubble burning in these states,” said Bhardwaj. The AAP government will be setting up a manufacturing plant for the ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ spray to be used for decomposing the paddy stubble in the fields.

“The government demonstrated last year how we can use bio-decomposers to decompose the stubble and turn it into manure. Additionally, there are machines available in the market which can remove stubble and process it,” added the AAP leader. Last year, the Delhi government started this pilot project for which the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) provided bio enzyme capsules to the government or making the green spray.

“Both the Central Government and the CAQM asked the states to provide their plans to them on how they are going to provide these machines to the farmers and how they are going to subsidise them. None of the states have submitted their plans to the Commission, it’s all on paper,” Bhardwaj said. According to the AAP, the Commission for Air Quality Management has warned that if the third wave of Covid pandemic hits this part of the country while the air is bad, then it would be fatal for

the people.