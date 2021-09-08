STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Summary revision of electoral roll to begin on November 1, says EC

The SSR of electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, was done in all 70 Assembly constituencies in the city.

Election Commission of India had announced that it will take a decision on conducting the polls to the Council at an appropriate time in future.

The Election Commission of India. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The special summary revision of Delhi’s electoral roll with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date will begin from November 1, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday. A “permanent media cell” has been set up at the Delhi CEO Office, according to the directions of the Election Commission, to disseminate information to the media regularly.The Election Commission has directed that permanent media cells be set up in all CEO offices at state and Union Territory levels, the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

“The Commission in its objective of ‘No voter to be left behind’ considers media as an equal partner for making the election process participative and inclusive,” it said.The Delhi CEO said that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral roll with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date, will start from November 1. During the revision, any person who would be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022, will be eligible to enroll as voters.

The capital’s last electoral roll was published in January this year, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

The SSR of electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, was done in all 70 Assembly constituencies in the city.

The total number of electors in the final electoral as on January 15 was 1,48,98,069 which was 2,05,933 more than the total electors — 1,46,92,136 — in the final roll published on January 6 last year.
For any querries or assistance, citizens can  call on the helpline 1950 from 9 AM to 9 PM on all days, except national holidays, EC officials said.

