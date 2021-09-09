STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Call for global alliance on saving the Himalayas

Professor PC Joshi, Vice Chancellor of DU, said currently Himalayas serve 1.9 billion people over 10 countries, therefore it is an important ecological pillar.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Himalayas

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University’s Centre for Himalayan Studies has proposed a global alliance on the Himalayas at the international level.  During an event called ‘Beyond Himalayas,’ Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, director, Centre for Himalayan Studies, said, “There should be a global alliance on the Himalayas at the international level beyond the boundaries of the mighty mountain range. 

Also, ‘plant a tree’ initiative implemented by the DU should be part of curriculum for every educational 
institution in the country if we want a better future.”

Professor PC Joshi, Vice Chancellor of DU, said currently Himalayas serve 1.9 billion people over 10 countries, therefore it is an important ecological pillar. He said the Centre for Himalayan Studies will play a pivotal role not only in the research and development but also on policy and advocacy regarding the mountain range.

The national conference ‘Beyond Himalayas’, held on Wednesday, was attended by the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh; Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, and former education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. 

Nearly 100 vice chancellors and several heads of institutions from across the country joined national conference online. Jitendra Singh said, “The Himalayas is a source of many important resources and it is time for all of us to look towards its preservation.” Dr Singh also released a book written by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himalayas
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp