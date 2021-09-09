Call for global alliance on saving the Himalayas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Centre for Himalayan Studies has proposed a global alliance on the Himalayas at the international level. During an event called ‘Beyond Himalayas,’ Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, director, Centre for Himalayan Studies, said, “There should be a global alliance on the Himalayas at the international level beyond the boundaries of the mighty mountain range.

Also, ‘plant a tree’ initiative implemented by the DU should be part of curriculum for every educational

institution in the country if we want a better future.”

Professor PC Joshi, Vice Chancellor of DU, said currently Himalayas serve 1.9 billion people over 10 countries, therefore it is an important ecological pillar. He said the Centre for Himalayan Studies will play a pivotal role not only in the research and development but also on policy and advocacy regarding the mountain range.

The national conference ‘Beyond Himalayas’, held on Wednesday, was attended by the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh; Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, and former education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Nearly 100 vice chancellors and several heads of institutions from across the country joined national conference online. Jitendra Singh said, “The Himalayas is a source of many important resources and it is time for all of us to look towards its preservation.” Dr Singh also released a book written by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during the programme.